Telecom Argentina (OTCMKTS:TCMFF) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (OTCMKTS:TCMFF – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Telecom Argentina Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. The company offers mobile telecommunications services, including voice communications, high-speed mobile Internet content and applications download, online streaming, and other services; and sells mobile communication devices, such as handsets, Modems MiFi and wingles, and smart watches.
