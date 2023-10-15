Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) versus MDA (OTC:MDALF) Critical Review

Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Free Report) and MDA (OTC:MDALF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Terran Orbital and MDA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terran Orbital $120.18 million 1.02 -$163.98 million ($0.98) -0.73 MDA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MDA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Terran Orbital.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terran Orbital -118.91% N/A -95.14% MDA N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Terran Orbital and MDA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Terran Orbital and MDA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terran Orbital 1 0 5 0 2.67 MDA 0 2 1 0 2.33

Terran Orbital currently has a consensus target price of $7.34, indicating a potential upside of 929.14%. MDA has a consensus target price of C$12.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.46%. Given Terran Orbital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Terran Orbital is more favorable than MDA.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.7% of Terran Orbital shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Terran Orbital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Terran Orbital beats MDA on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses. The Earth Observation Solutions segment develops, builds, launches, and operates a constellation of earth observation satellites that has synthetic aperture radar capabilities to provide earth observation data and mission solutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and acts as a distributor for other third party missions. The company also provides robotics and space operations that enable humanity's exploration and development of space infrastructure by providing autonomous robotics and vision sensors, which operate in space and on the surfaces of the moon and mars; and robotic systems, interfaces, tooling, and ground control stations and operation services, as well as electro-optic and light detection and ranging sensors, vision systems, guidance/navigation/control subsystems, and planetary rover locomotion subsystems. In addition, it offers satellite systems and spacecraft to enable space-based services, including space-based broadband internet and direct satellite-to device connectivity from low earth orbit (LEO) satellite constellations, as well as solutions for communication frequency spectrum; and systems and subsystems, such as antennas, payloads, and electronics for use in LEO, medium earth orbit, and geosynchronous orbit satellites. It serves government agencies, prime contractors, and space companies. The company was formerly known as Neptune Acquisition Holdings Inc. and changed its name to MDA Ltd. in March 2021. MDA Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Brampton, Canada.

