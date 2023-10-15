The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $18.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Vornado Realty Trust

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $21.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.52. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,294,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,448,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,170 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,852,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,088,000 after buying an additional 1,319,443 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $17,554,000. 75.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.