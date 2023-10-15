The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $21.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get Toast alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Toast

Toast Stock Down 2.1 %

TOST opened at $17.46 on Thursday. Toast has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.05). Toast had a negative net margin of 11.33% and a negative return on equity of 34.23%. The business had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Toast will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,143,549 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $1,497,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 320,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,262,425.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 248,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $5,072,068.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,143,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,339,835.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 583,904 shares of company stock worth $12,463,960 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 13,364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the first quarter worth $438,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the first quarter valued at $2,427,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Toast in the first quarter valued at $33,356,000. 60.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toast

(Get Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.