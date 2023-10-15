The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

HD opened at $291.92 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.86 and a 12-month high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $317.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. HSBC started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.27.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

