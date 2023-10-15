The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Increased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.31 and a 1-year high of $170.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.86.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.