The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of PNC stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.
The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
