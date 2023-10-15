The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PNC stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $110.31 and a 52-week high of $170.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.