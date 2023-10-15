The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.69 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $124.76 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $341.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.11.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.73%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.