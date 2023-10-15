The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 3.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.11. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $124.76 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.73%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total transaction of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,985.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company's stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock worth $16,835,914. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

