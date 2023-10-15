TheWorks.co.uk (LON:WRKS) Shares Down 1.1%

TheWorks.co.uk plc (LON:WRKS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.73 ($0.49) and last traded at GBX 40.10 ($0.49). Approximately 83,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 328,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.55 ($0.50).

TheWorks.co.uk Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 33.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 32.34. The company has a market capitalization of £25.06 million, a P/E ratio of 501.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,938.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88.

TheWorks.co.uk Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a yield of 5.7%. TheWorks.co.uk’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

TheWorks.co.uk Company Profile

TheWorks.co.uk plc engages in the retailing of gifts, books, art and craft products, toys, games, and stationery and seasonal products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It sells its products through a network of stores, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

