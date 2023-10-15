Titan Mining (TSE:TI) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Titan Mining Co. (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 11,610 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 18,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,061.17, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.99.

Titan Mining (TSE:TI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Titan Mining had a negative return on equity of 69.91% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of C$12.03 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Titan Mining Co. will post 0.012716 earnings per share for the current year.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and extracts mineral properties. The company explores for zinc. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States. The company was formerly known as Triton Mining Corporation and changed its name to Titan Mining Corporation in November 2016.

