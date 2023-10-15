Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $889,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $953,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE TSN opened at $46.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.80. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.