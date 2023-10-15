Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,865 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.57 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.