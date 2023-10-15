UBS Group Begins Coverage on Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Asana from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.40.

Asana Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Asana stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.31. Asana has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $26.27.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $162.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.91 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 87.79% and a negative net margin of 54.21%. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Asana will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 237,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,166,328.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $963,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 40,352,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $972,099,024.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total value of $68,090.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,328.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,915,551 shares of company stock worth $74,510,748 and sold 67,815 shares worth $1,218,125. Corporate insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Asana by 118.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Asana by 120.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Asana in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Asana by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

