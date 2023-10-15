UBS Group Cuts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $25.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of 89bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $49.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.22.

Get 89bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 89bio

89bio Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of ETNB opened at $7.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 18.96, a quick ratio of 18.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. 89bio has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts anticipate that 89bio will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kathleen Laporte sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 167.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,117,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in 89bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in 89bio by 76.9% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 197,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 85,841 shares during the last quarter.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.