UBS Group Raises Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target to $53.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning.

WFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $40.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

