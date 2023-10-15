UBS Group Trims NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Target Price to $2.50

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NanoString Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.08.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NSTG

NanoString Technologies Price Performance

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.64. NanoString Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.67.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 115.14% and a negative return on equity of 548.25%. The business had revenue of $44.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. NanoString Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NanoString Technologies will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.