UMeWorld (OTCMKTS:UMEWF) Trading 28.9% Higher

UMeWorld Limited (OTCMKTS:UMEWF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 28.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 6,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

UMeWorld Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.33.

About UMeWorld

UMeWorld Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an educational technology company with a focus on the K-12 education market in China. It offers UMFun, a cloud-based assessment and learning analytics platform that analyzes and adapts to a student's performance and personalizes the delivery of proprietary educational items in accordance with the student's learning needs.

