United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Shares Bought by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 46,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.5% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI opened at $26.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.03. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 28.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.25.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

