United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lowered its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 81.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 348,748 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Shah Capital Management acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,750,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund by 2,532.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,053,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,413 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 586.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,035,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,597,000 after buying an additional 884,538 shares during the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $7.50 on Friday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $24.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.92.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

