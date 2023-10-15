Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,353,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,901 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Unum Group worth $64,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Unum Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Unum Group by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

