Upland Resources (LON:UPL) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.50

Shares of Upland Resources Limited (LON:UPL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.35 ($0.04), with a volume of 32690705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.03).

Upland Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £36.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity

In other Upland Resources news, insider Andrew Hurst acquired 833,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £8,333.33 ($10,199.91). Company insiders own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Upland Resources Company Profile

Upland Resources Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in farm-ins and applications for open acreage. The firm seeks to invest in the oil and gas exploration and production sectors. Upland Resources Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey with an additional office in Ashbourne, United Kingdom.

