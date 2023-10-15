V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF) Short Interest Up 26.4% in September

V Technology Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VCHYF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
V Technology Stock Performance
VCHYF stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.84. V Technology has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.84.
About V Technology
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than V Technology
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/9 – 10/13
- Investing in Agriculture 101: How to Invest in Agriculture
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
Receive News & Ratings for V Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.