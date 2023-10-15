Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $13.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $847.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.