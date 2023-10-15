VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) Shares Down 1.8%

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.46 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 86,848 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 144,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $188.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Mortgage REITs index, a market-cap-weighted index of mortgage REITs. MORT was launched on Aug 16, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

