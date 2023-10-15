Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,367,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,622 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $84,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,257,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,544 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 99,224.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,086,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,520 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,318,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,654,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,849,000 after acquiring an additional 595,771 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $57.59 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

