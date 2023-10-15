Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Holdings Boosted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,166,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.30% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $81,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 240.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $66.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.01. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12 month low of $56.58 and a 12 month high of $72.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

