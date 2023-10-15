Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $14.93 on Friday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $13.23.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 41.30%. The company had revenue of $350.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vermilion Energy by 7,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,183,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,550,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vermilion Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

