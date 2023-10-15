Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 78,393 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of CSX worth $65,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.
CSX Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $31.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $26.79 and a twelve month high of $34.38.
CSX Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.05.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
