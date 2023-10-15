Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,125,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,883 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.57% of Safety Insurance Group worth $80,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 124.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 13.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 121,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 97.2% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Dennis J. Langwell bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis J. Langwell purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.90 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 32,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $2,177,500.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,842,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,875,176.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.78 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.27.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 4.12%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

