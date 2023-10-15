Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Cintas worth $82,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,871,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,795,000 after buying an additional 41,237 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cintas by 8.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,419,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,575,000 after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Cintas by 21.4% in the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,247,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,464,000 after buying an additional 220,333 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $512.63 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $379.61 and a 1 year high of $525.37. The company has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $497.48 and a 200-day moving average of $484.21.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total value of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,912.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

