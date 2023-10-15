Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,061,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 395,305 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.20% of Bank of Hawaii worth $85,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth approximately $447,000. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 96.2% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.2% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the second quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOH opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.52 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 23.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Hawaii from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.67.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

