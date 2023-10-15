Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,275,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,698,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Regions Financial worth $76,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,217 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $209,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 281,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,490.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

