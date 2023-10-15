Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $66.09 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $66,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $309.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $299.07 and a 1 year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $101.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $326.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

