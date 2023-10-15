Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $66.66 Million Stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,146,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,543 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.15% of Ingevity worth $66,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Ingevity by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ingevity by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ingevity by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity Price Performance

NGVT opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.46. Ingevity Co. has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. Ingevity had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $481.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ingevity

Ingevity Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.