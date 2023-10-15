Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $68.22 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 620,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204,176 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $68,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 462.0% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $97.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $122.40.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $283,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,507.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.