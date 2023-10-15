Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 135,685 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,031,672 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,685 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.96% of Perficient worth $85,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,825 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the first quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the second quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 31.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 282,840 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,905 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.32. Perficient, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $96.93.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $231.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.28 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 29.42%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of Perficient from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $77.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Perficient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Perficient from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.29.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

