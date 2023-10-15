Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 23,039 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 796,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,039 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.10% of Timken worth $72,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Timken by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 82,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Timken by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,042 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,686,000. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TKR. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Timken

In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $753,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,431.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $753,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,431.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock worth $8,482,893. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Timken Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.52. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $63.16 and a 52-week high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

