Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 697,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 63,990 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of IDACORP worth $71,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,316,570 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,274,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,118,190 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $605,762,000 after purchasing an additional 111,296 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,031,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $326,951,000 after purchasing an additional 91,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 15.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $193,213,000 after purchasing an additional 221,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 1.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,451,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $157,207,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDACORP

In other news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $143,608.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,449.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

IDACORP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.66. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.60.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $413.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.32 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Further Reading

