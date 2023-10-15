Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,361,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.11% of AMERISAFE worth $72,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 30.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 12.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMSF stock opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average is $52.62. The stock has a market cap of $995.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $60.49.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $73.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

In other AMERISAFE news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

