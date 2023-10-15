Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,083,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.08% of Encompass Health worth $73,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,653,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,613,000 after acquiring an additional 111,745 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,307,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,137,000 after acquiring an additional 883,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total value of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,975.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $1,799,949.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,345,599.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on EHC. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Encompass Health from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

View Our Latest Report on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

EHC stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $45.19 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.42.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 19.29%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.