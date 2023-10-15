Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,528,893 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $66,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after buying an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after buying an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Uber Technologies stock opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.61 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The firm has a market cap of $88.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -197.63 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $49.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

