Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 44,626 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NIMC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $85,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA now owns 555,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,840,000 after acquiring an additional 233,675 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in NiSource in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 652,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,146,000 after buying an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet cut NiSource from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NiSource news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,989,085.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

NiSource Trading Up 0.7 %

NIMC opened at $99.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.21. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.64 and a 12-month high of $107.71.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.9375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $7.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.76%.

NiSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

