Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 66,898 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,606,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,898 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of US Foods worth $70,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in US Foods by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 140,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,806 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,405,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.49. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.37 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Get Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

About US Foods

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.