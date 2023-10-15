Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,881 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Elevance Health worth $78,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Elevance Health by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELV opened at $454.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $452.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.55. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.46.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

