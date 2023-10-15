VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $55.46 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,109.04 and a beta of 0.68.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.3052 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,739.34%.
The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.
