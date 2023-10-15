VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the September 15th total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDC opened at $55.46 on Friday. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $55.24 and a one year high of $65.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,109.04 and a beta of 0.68.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.3052 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,739.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1,121.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 159,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter.

The VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-yield stocks pulled from the largest 500 US stocks, with an earnings screen and volatility weighting. CDC was launched on Jul 2, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

