Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 546 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 59.6% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Landstar System in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Landstar System by 150.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Landstar System by 20.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.15.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.46. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.51 and a 12-month high of $208.62.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.05. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.07%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

