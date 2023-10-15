Virtu Financial LLC Acquires 5,551 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,551 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VST. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 48.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 107,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $3,247,622.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,772.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $31.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.94. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.12 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

