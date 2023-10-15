Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,255 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 100.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $5,176,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,401,331.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $31,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,143,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,638,115.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 149,498 shares of company stock valued at $7,100,057 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.76. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $52.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 12.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMHC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

