Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of uniQure at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at uniQure
In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on uniQure
uniQure Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $6.54 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.
uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.
About uniQure
uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.
Featured Stories
