Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of uniQure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,898,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 599,805 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in uniQure by 29.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,063,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after purchasing an additional 698,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 10.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,903,000 after purchasing an additional 141,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,061,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,057,000 after purchasing an additional 75,429 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of uniQure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,535,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 5,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $43,573.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QURE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on uniQure from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on uniQure from $90.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of uniQure from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.70.

uniQure Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ QURE opened at $6.54 on Friday. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 10.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.61.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($4.41). uniQure had a negative net margin of 166.83% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.66 million. On average, analysts predict that uniQure will post -5.6 EPS for the current year.

About uniQure

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Stories

